Letter: Force candidates to reveal finances, taxes and health
Letter: Force candidates to reveal finances, taxes and health

Explainer: What does new criminal inquiry mean for Trump?

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., speaks at a news conference in New York. Vance obtained copies of Donald Trump's tax records after the Supreme Court rejected the former president's efforts to prevent them from being handed over. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Vance, both Democrats, have been running parallel investigations into Trump and his businesses for more than two years. Vance's office has been investigating whether the Republican ex-president, his company or people connected to them committed crimes relating to matters including hush-money payments for women who say they slept with Trump, property valuations and employee compensation. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

 Craig Ruttle

Regarding “New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation” (May 25): If former President Donald Trump is indicted, it may turn out to have been better for him and everyone involved if he had been forced to reveal his tax returns before the 2016 election.

Congress should pass laws requiring public disclosure of several years of back taxes as soon as presidential or vice presidential hopefuls announce their candidacies. They should also be required to submit to health examinations by independent doctors and make the results public. These candidates should also reveal their finances and put any businesses into blind trusts while in office. These plans should be made public soon after the candidates release their tax returns and should be implemented before inauguration.

Congress should require this kind of objective information so voters can make informed decisions about presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Wil Fritz • St. Louis County

