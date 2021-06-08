Letter: Force candidates to reveal finances, taxes and health

Regarding “ New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation ” (May 25): If former President Donald Trump is indicted, it may turn out to have been better for him and everyone involved if he had been forced to reveal his tax returns before the 2016 election.

Congress should pass laws requiring public disclosure of several years of back taxes as soon as presidential or vice presidential hopefuls announce their candidacies. They should also be required to submit to health examinations by independent doctors and make the results public. These candidates should also reveal their finances and put any businesses into blind trusts while in office. These plans should be made public soon after the candidates release their tax returns and should be implemented before inauguration.