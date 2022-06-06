Letter: Force politicians to physically clean up a crime scene

Regarding "10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals" (June 3): Maybe we need a different approach to get our Senators motivated to do something meaningful about gun control. I suggest they be forced to go to the crime scene and watch the cleanup of the carnage. I would even suggest that they take part in the cleanup, but that might be too brutal. If that’s too much to ask, they should at least go and watch the autopsy to get a better perspective of what happens when children's tiny bodies are shot by an assault rifle. If they can’t stomach that, then at least make them read the autopsy report.