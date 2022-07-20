 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Forced-birth agenda is really about control over women

Abortion Mississippi

Anti-abortion protesters shout at a possible patient arriving at the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, July 2, 2022. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. However, a Mississippi judge has set a hearing for Tuesday, in a lawsuit by the state's only abortion clinic that seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

Regarding "Missouri teens face a significant hurdle to getting an out-of-state abortion" (July 12): I’ve had it with so-called "pro-lifers." No abortions for rape or incest victims? No abortion for a woman whose own life might be at risk if she carries a fetus to term?

They can go to church and pray all they want, just leave serious, personal decisions to the person dealing with these types of issues. And now some states, including Missouri, want to prosecute women who go to another state for reproductive care. Do they want to be able to make women ask for permission to travel? That alone should make us all shudder. In the next election, voters should take a hard look at the candidate’s view on this issue. It’s all about control over women. 

Don Pesek • St. Louis County 

