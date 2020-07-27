Letter: Forcing kids back to school is asking for catastrophe

The president and other stable geniuses continue to claim that children don’t spread the virus and are much less likely to get infected by it. They use this false pretense to try to force schools to reopen. Whatever their motives, they are probably wrong.
This virus is vicious and extremely contagious. Forcing kids back to school without a viable testing system is just asking for a catastrophe, especially since 82 kids at a Missouri camp came down with the virus this summer.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.