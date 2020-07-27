Letter: Forcing kids back to school is asking for catastrophe
Letter: Forcing kids back to school is asking for catastrophe

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Josefina Median wears a mask as she cleans a classroom at Wylie High School Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Wylie, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

The president and other stable geniuses continue to claim that children don’t spread the virus and are much less likely to get infected by it. They use this false pretense to try to force schools to reopen. Whatever their motives, they are probably wrong.

This virus is vicious and extremely contagious. Forcing kids back to school without a viable testing system is just asking for a catastrophe, especially since 82 kids at a Missouri camp came down with the virus this summer.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

