Letter: Forcing St. Louisans to travel for vaccines was intentional

The seven states that have vaccinated the lowest percentage of their population all have a Republican governor, Republican House majority and Republican Senate majority. Anyone who voted Republican in the belief that government has been ineffective has completed a personal feedback loop (“COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study,” March 29).

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that in a study of nearly 2,500 frontline workers who had been fully vaccinated, only three had contracted the coronavirus. A control group of nearly 1,000 non-vaccinated frontline workers had 161 contracted the virus. In light of these numbers, inefficient vaccine distribution is nothing short of criminal negligence.

In Missouri, the larger share of vaccine initially was distributed to sparsely populated rural (Republican-leaning) counties. Residents of population centers St. Louis and Kansas City (Democrat-leaning areas) where vaccination rates were 6% were driving two hours or more to obtain vaccines in counties that had a vaccination rate of more than 25%. I believe this wasn’t negligence but rather intent.

Will Bealke • Des Peres