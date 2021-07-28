Letter: Forcing the vaccinated to wear masks violates freedom

Regarding “Renewed mask order starts now in St. Louis, St. Louis County” (July 26): I am in total disbelief that I am being told I have to start wearing a mask again in St. Louis County. What was the point of me getting vaccinated if I cannot resume my daily life without having to continue wearing a mask?

This is not because St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is worried about 12-and-under children who are not eligible for the vaccine. If that were the case, the mandate would never have been lifted in the first place. Individuals who are in harm’s way because they have chosen not to be vaccinated must take responsibility for their decisions. It is not my responsibility to alter my life because of the inaction of others.

If the businesses and restaurants in St. Louis city and county are going to require this, I will be taking my business elsewhere. In my opinion, this is socialism at it’s core. Our freedoms are fast dissolving, and it’s time people understand how little democracy we have left

Janine Fabick • Town and Country