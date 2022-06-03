Letter: Foreign tourists won’t visit scary gun-toting America

Regarding “Making sense of a mass shooting in the middle of Texas gun country” (May 28): I do not understand why the vast majority of Republicans will not even try to make it harder to get a gun or to outlaw assault rifles in an effort to stop, or at least reduce, mass murders. They do seem fond of the National Rifle Association and their campaign donations. Our own Sen. Roy Blunt is one of the association’s biggest recipients.
I believe a side effect of our grotesque gun laws is the message it sends to tourists coming to our country. If I was a foreign national and was interested in traveling abroad, I think I would find it pretty easy to rule out America because it’s just too scary.
Phil Kuhlman • House Springs