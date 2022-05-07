 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Forget about the culture wars, just pick up the trash

Trash piles up as short staffing curbs pickup times

St. Louis city yard waste driver Vincent Rucker works in Lafayette Square alleys picking up containers on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen,

Regarding the letter “An idea for pandemic relief fund’s use: pick up the trash” (April 16): I realize the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura Jones are bathed in anxiety over how to join the culture war, but getting the trash picked up is fundamental to creating a livable city. I do not care how, or whether, my alderman has a position on abortion or paying reparations or the space program, I just want the trash picked up on a regular basis. If they manage that one, they then should get the potholes fixed and support the police and fire department. That is making St. Louis livable.

Charles Budde • St. Louis

