Letter: Forget about the culture wars, just pick up the trash

Regarding the letter “An idea for pandemic relief fund’s use: pick up the trash” (April 16): I realize the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura Jones are bathed in anxiety over how to join the culture war, but getting the trash picked up is fundamental to creating a livable city. I do not care how, or whether, my alderman has a position on abortion or paying reparations or the space program, I just want the trash picked up on a regular basis. If they manage that one, they then should get the potholes fixed and support the police and fire department. That is making St. Louis livable.