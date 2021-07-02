 Skip to main content
Letter: Forget Afghanistan, focus on U.S. voter suppression
Letter: Forget Afghanistan, focus on U.S. voter suppression

David Ignatius’ column “A Summer of Pain Awaits Afghanistan” (June 25) is clear on the problems facing Afghanistan once the United States departs. While tragic, why is the Afghan government so weak that even after 20 years of American assistance, it is unable to repel the Taliban?

Still, the U.S. can’t continue a supervisory role in Afghanistan particularly when we face pressing issues with a conservative movement spreading across multiple red states bent on promoting voter suppression and dismantling women’s rights. The activities of the radical right need to be tamped down.

Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills

