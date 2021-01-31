Letter: Forget censure; Trump must be convicted by the Senate

Regarding “ Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely ” (Jan. 28): If the object of a Senate censure is to shame former President Donald Trump, this is doomed to fail as he has no shame. If the object is to shame members of his base, they have thus far supported increasingly appalling behavior, and it is unlikely they can be reached with such an empty gesture. If the object is to shame Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, well, good luck with that.

A censure would just be a feeble slap on the wrist and would simply embolden those who think they were justified in their attempted coup. There is no greater work that the U.S. Senate can do now than to save the republic, and that can only be done by convicting the traitor, Trump, who tried to destroy it. If Trump is convicted, he can also be barred from holding office. I fear for our country if he chooses to run again in 2024, as those he has hoodwinked will stay in his clutches as long as there is any hope of a return. The shame here lies in the wasted energy and emotion his supporters have poured into the mind-boggling belief in small, laughable lies and the large, terrifying “big lie” of a would-be dictator.