Letter: Forget diversity, award those who are most qualified

Have you noticed how the politically correct trend advocating diversity now controls many lifestyles? This is particularly true in schools and the media, where many TV news teams include a mix of men, women, blacks, whites, gays, Asians and Hispanics. Interracial couples are featured in more and more commercials. Only old white men seem to get the least consideration.
Is this right, or should there be a return to the traditional practice where the most qualified receive preference, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation? Would this help encourage some less qualified people to improve themselves?
Ron Coleman • St. Louis County