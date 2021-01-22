 Skip to main content
Letter: Forget Donald Trump and get down to real business
Regarding “Democrats build impeachment case, alleging ‘dangerous crime’” (Jan. 17): I would like to know why Congress is so intent on causing a civil war. The country is being pushed to the brink by four years of accusations against Donald Trump. Congress continues to use hot rhetoric instead of confronting the pandemic and restoring jobs. They should quit hiding behind yet another Trump impeachment.

I find it hard to believe that one person, Trump, could cause such tremendous hate. Congress should get down to real business and work for the citizens who hired them.

Mary Ucinski • Frontenac

