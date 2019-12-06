Regarding “Fake quake machine to make Missourians shake” (Dec. 3): There is a cheaper alternative to the $200,000 earthquake trailer. Just pile passengers into the back of a semi truck and head across Interstate 70.
John D. George • Edwardsville
Regarding “Fake quake machine to make Missourians shake” (Dec. 3): There is a cheaper alternative to the $200,000 earthquake trailer. Just pile passengers into the back of a semi truck and head across Interstate 70.
John D. George • Edwardsville
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.