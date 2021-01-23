 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Forget impeachment, just let Trump fade into obscurity
0 comments

Letter: Forget impeachment, just let Trump fade into obscurity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Marine One helicopter, with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard, flies over the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Trump’s farewell after ‘an incredible four years’” (Jan. 20): On Wednesday, the impeached president of the United States left office alone, with the exception of a few sycophants. Despite his “Make America Great Again” mantra, I think most of us believe we already lived in one of the greatest and most respected countries in the world. We must not let Donald Trump’s ranting and raving demoralize us or turn against each other.

There is good cause to impeach Trump a second time, but I believe it is not in the best interest of the United States. Can we just let this unstable man go and let his great humiliation be punishment enough? Personally, I never want to see his face on television or in the newspaper again.

Millie Johanningmeier • Overland

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports