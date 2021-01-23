Letter: Forget impeachment, just let Trump fade into obscurity

Regarding “Trump’s farewell after ‘an incredible four years’” (Jan. 20): On Wednesday, the impeached president of the United States left office alone, with the exception of a few sycophants. Despite his “Make America Great Again” mantra, I think most of us believe we already lived in one of the greatest and most respected countries in the world. We must not let Donald Trump’s ranting and raving demoralize us or turn against each other.