Letter: Forget impeachment, just let Trump fade into obscurity

Regarding “Trump’s farewell after ‘an incredible four years’” (Jan. 20): On Wednesday, the impeached president of the United States left office alone, with the exception of a few sycophants. Despite his “Make America Great Again” mantra, I think most of us believe we already lived in one of the greatest and most respected countries in the world. We must not let Donald Trump’s ranting and raving demoralize us or turn against each other.
There is good cause to impeach Trump a second time, but I believe it is not in the best interest of the United States. Can we just let this unstable man go and let his great humiliation be punishment enough? Personally, I never want to see his face on television or in the newspaper again.
Millie Johanningmeier • Overland