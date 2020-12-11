Letter: Forget political parties and worry about the common good

Regarding the letter “The GOP will now be looking for payback against Biden” (Dec. 7): I would like to point out that the playbook for payback that the letter writer invokes was not written by the Democrats for President Donald Trump, but perhaps earlier by the Republicans for Barack Obama. And surely they copied from an old script, even then. That the GOP will return to this playbook for President-elect Joe Biden is part of our national problem.

We need to cut the party lines loose. If our representatives and senators are only thinking about reelection, we cannot succeed in addressing the many challenges we face. The GOP is lost in its effort to self-define, and the Democrats are headed for the same quagmire as progressives decide who is or is not progressive enough.

Let’s look at a short list of our problems: climate change, the coronavirus, justice for all, affordable health care and a fair economy. We will not solve these problems without keeping the common good in mind, and the common good includes us all, regardless of party affiliation or independence from it.

Deborah Lund • Webster Groves