Letter: Forget residency rule, police need affordable housing

Regarding “Plan to lift residency requirement for St. Louis cops gets warm reception” (Jan. 15): St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Police Chief John Hayden recently went to Jefferson City to press for ending the city residency requirement for police, and the deal they made with Republicans has apparently, hilariously and spectacularly, backfired. Now Kansas City and other municipalities with similar rules may be affected potentially by the law going through the Missouri Legislature.
Mayor Krewson did try to have the Board of Aldermen put an initiative to the voters to roll back this requirement, but it was held up by those same members who are trying to revisit reducing the number of aldermen. Those same aldermen and the aldermanic President Lewis Reed are also gridlocking the Board of Freeholders process. Why should the city residents trust the mayor or the Board of Aldermen to act on their behalf if they keep trying to overturn the will of their constituents?
How can either of them say, with a straight face, they want more police, yet approve tax incentives to luxury apartment developers that deprive the budget of the funds to pay police and other first responders?
It seems to me that Krewson and the Board of Aldermen should be offering subsidized affordable housing to potential police applicants rather than running to Jefferson City to undo the city charter and invite the Legislature to dabble in local affairs.
Joseph S. Rich • St. Louis