Letter: Forget science-deniers, battle climate change now
Letter: Forget science-deniers, battle climate change now

Regarding "Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead" (Feb. 19): Finally, we have a president, Joe Biden, who understands human-caused climate change is an imminent danger.

Our continued reliance on fossil fuels is the cause of this pending disaster. Climate change deniers have made things much worse. Also, Donald Trump-supporting evangelicals have continued to spout anti-science trash.

One obvious action is to eliminate support for the fossil fuel industry. They don't need help. Instead, we need to increase financial support for clean energy. This means solar, wind, hydroelectric and any other promising sources.

Leaders must work together to save the planet. This includes scientists, environmental groups, progressives, moderates and true conservatives. Forget Trump Republicans. They are anti-science reactionary deniers. Acceptance of true science is where we must start. This planet is facing disaster, and so is the human race if we don't act.

I'm in my late 70s. I grew up on a farm and have seen the effects of climate change firsthand. It is real. We can still stop the destruction, but we have to start now.

Larry L. Brown • Glen Carbon

