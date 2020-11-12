 Skip to main content
Letter: Forget Sunshine Law. Officials are OK to exclude public
Letter: Forget Sunshine Law. Officials are OK to exclude public

The letter writer, “Sunshine Law adherence could hinder problem solving” (Nov. 9), has it exactly right. Difficult problems and challenging issues are difficult and challenging because people are seriously divided on what needs to happen to make things right. Solutions always require compromise and acknowledging that the other person has a valid point of view. In today’s hyper-polarized world, these steps are difficult. To be seen as willing to bring compromise into the discussion means one is no longer a true believer. But if progress is to be made, then such acknowledgement and compromise are essential. And it can happen. But the one way to ensure that it does not happen is to conduct the discussion in public; to have TV cameras or newspaper reporters present, and to report progress or lack of it as officials go along rather than when they have reached a workable arrangement.

Issues such as proper policing techniques or a St. Louis city-county merger are difficult, but progress can be made if difficult discussions and potential alternatives can be hammered out in private, and then posed to the outside world. In a world where everyone has a right to be present at every step of the process, this is simply a bridge too far.

Deane Looney • St. Louis

