Regarding “Hyperloop study calls for test track to be built in Missouri. Cost? $300 million to $500 million” (Oct. 29): Hyper Loop, diaper loop. Riding that thing will be like getting shot from a cannon. How long will it take for your stomach to catch up with the rest of your body?
Somebody is always coming up with an idea to throw away money that should be spent on rebuilding Interstate 70 and adding a sorely needed third lane. The highway can sometimes be like a parking lot. Sure, there are a few spots that would have to remain two lanes, like the bridge over the Missouri River at Rocheport. But, with a constant onslaught of cars and trucks playing leapfrog to get somewhere a little faster, it would be nice to stay in a lane on the right and keep one’s sanity.
David J. Neubauer • Florissant