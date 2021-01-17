Letter: Forget white supremacist accusations and find solutions

Regarding the editorial “ Republicans in Congress who attacked democracy deserve censure, not removal ” (Jan. 12): The 30-second harangue by newly elected Rep. Cori Bush, during which she referred to President Donald Trump as the “white supremacist-in-chief,” was a strong opening act for our representative. But like many, I expect more than just political grandstanding for a national TV audience during impeachment proceedings.

Frankly, I don’t care about the progressive interpretation of the worst U.S. president of my lifetime or his rogue followers because we have bigger problems back home. St. Louisans are suffering amid this terrible pandemic, and African-Americans are at the forefront of an economic downturn that has plunged thousands into financial ruin. I’m past the white supremacist label being used to fire up folks back home, especially those among us looking for an explanation of how to tackle problems in our community. Just give me intelligible solutions for our crime-ridden community, a deliberate plan and a congressional course of action.