Letter: Fortunately, we don’t have an open-border president
0 comments

Letter: Fortunately, we don’t have an open-border president

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
The Latest: US, Canada to keep border closed 30 more days

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Many are blaming President Donald Trump for the coronavirus spreading through the U.S.

But maybe they forgot or just didn’t hear that, on Jan. 21, Dr. Tony Fauci said of the virus: “Obviously, you need to take it seriously” but this was not a major threat to the United States and is nothing Americans should be worried about “right now.”

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio in early March told New Yorkers to carry on with their lives.

Then, when Trump banned flights from China, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders labeled Trump as xenophobic.

If one of the open-border candidates was president at this time, who knows how many more would have died?

Charles Gregory • O’Fallon, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports