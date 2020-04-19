Letter: Fortunately, we don’t have an open-border president

Many are blaming President Donald Trump for the coronavirus spreading through the U.S.
But maybe they forgot or just didn’t hear that, on Jan. 21, Dr. Tony Fauci said of the virus: “Obviously, you need to take it seriously” but this was not a major threat to the United States and is nothing Americans should be worried about “right now.”
In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio in early March told New Yorkers to carry on with their lives.
Then, when Trump banned flights from China, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders labeled Trump as xenophobic.
If one of the open-border candidates was president at this time, who knows how many more would have died?
Charles Gregory • O’Fallon, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.