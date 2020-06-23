Letter: Founding Fathers are worthy of respect, statues

I have become more and more conflicted as protesters go about tearing down statues and monuments of historical figures associated with slavery or conquest. I do sympathize with protesters wanting to remove monuments honoring the Confederacy: Black people have had a bellyful of injustice since the Civil War. But when it comes to destroying statues of the Founding Fathers, I draw the line. They may have owned slaves, but they also founded a nation based on ideals worthy of respect. Efforts to perfect their vision are still ongoing among people of conscience.
Slavery is much older than the United States. Throughout history people have preyed on and enslaved each other. The Egyptian pharaohs used slaves to build the pyramids. Black tribes in Africa captured and enslaved or sold their neighbors. Slaves commonly labored for or occupied the harems of their Arab masters. Explorers and crusaders conquered native cultures. If those facts mean we have to dismantle all remnants of man’s inhumanity to man, we have a lot of work to do — an endless task.
Should the pyramids go? Should reparations be paid by Black families whose own ancestors were African slavers? Should we eschew the many contributions to world culture that have come out of the Arab world? Should Columbus, St. Louis, Jefferson, etc., be removed as city names? Should we all be held accountable for the failings and sins of the distant past? No. That only fosters hate and resentment. We must recognize and understand the past in its proper context, hate the sins but forgive the sinners, and move forward, putting our efforts into creating a family of all mankind.
Liza Streett • Clayton
