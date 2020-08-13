Letter: Founding Fathers knew church and state shouldn't mix

Regarding the editorial “When faith organizations get federal largesse, taxpayers lose accountability” (Aug. 10): Our Founding Fathers were extremely intelligent people. Their recent memories of state-supported religions in Europe were one of the reasons why the First Amendment was included in the Constitution. State-supported churches beget churches supporting the propaganda of the state as they are beholden to the funding.
From 1888 to 1918, German emperor Kaiser Wilhelm II was the titular head of the German state-supported Lutheran Church. After the Kaiser abdicated, the state support continued and eventually Chancellor Adolf Hitler became the titular head of the state church. The clergy were expected to, and many did, march in step by espousing Nazi propaganda from the pulpit. How did that end?
A more recent example is Iran where there is a state-supported religion where the imams rule the country.
Many different groups receive funding from the federal government, and the government threatens the withholding of funds if things are not done the bureaucratic Washington way. Do churches want Washington telling them what to preach? Or worse still, do we want church leaders in the future to influence the ballot?
There will be unintended consequences to funding churches through the Paycheck Protection Program. The further apart church and state can remain, the healthier the republic. Think of it as social distancing.
Tim Healey • St. Louis
