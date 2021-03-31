Letter: Founding Fathers never imagined gun laws of today

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "'Thoughts and prayers’ for some gun sanity" (March 27): How long will it take to pass commonsense gun laws? How many more lives will be sacrificed for the sake of not tampering with the Second Amendment? It was intended to allow citizens to protect themselves and their property, but assault rifles were never intended for that purpose. They are military weapons and should be illegal for everyone but the military and the police.

Please don't repeat the tired phrase that guns don't kill people, people kill people. Everyone knows the person behind the gun is responsible for the killing. And yes, we do need mental health programs and whatever else it takes to address the underlying causes. The fact remains that those countries that have reasonable gun laws have far fewer killings than we do. This is a "pro-life" issue.

Haven’t we all had enough of the killings? Is it going to take another insurrection where lawmakers are killed to wake up the others? I, for one, have had enough.

Sister Josephine Niemann • St. Louis