Letter: Fox News infection leads to loss of rational thought
Regarding “‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day” (Sept. 21): The coronavirus mutated to the delta variant. It’s spreading when it could have been curtailed. In my opinion, backward, spineless Republicans helped with the spread. Most of these hypocrites got their vaccine shots. Their judgment was clouded by their wanton control of power and the willingness to listen to Fox News and former President Donald Trump.

I believe the majority of Republicans are currently infected and don’t even know it. They still have their sense of smell and taste, but have lost their sense of rational thought and fact. Masks and vaccines are ineffective when Fox News keeps sneezing and sneezing and our democracy gets sicker and sicker.

Jim Arnitz • St. Louis

