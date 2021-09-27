Letter: Fox News infection leads to loss of rational thought

Regarding “‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day” (Sept. 21): The coronavirus mutated to the delta variant. It’s spreading when it could have been curtailed. In my opinion, backward, spineless Republicans helped with the spread. Most of these hypocrites got their vaccine shots. Their judgment was clouded by their wanton control of power and the willingness to listen to Fox News and former President Donald Trump.