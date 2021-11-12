Letter: France has Missouri to thank for saving wine industry

In Daniel Neman’s column “How Missouri saved wine production around the world” (Nov. 8), he should have also mentioned Swiss-American viticulturist Hermann Jaeger (1844-1895) and German-American George Hussman (1827-1902), a University of Missouri professor. Jaeger, of Neosho, and Hussman, of Hermann, Missouri, sent hardy American root stocks to Europe. These roots were resistant to phylloxera, an insect that fed on the vine roots. These two Missourians literally saved the French wine industry, and the episode also radically changed the way the French produced wine thereafter.

Jaeger exported 17 boxcars of the resistant rootstock to France, which was to prove the salvation of the European wine industry. In 1893, for his contribution to the grape and wine industries of France, Jaeger was made Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur.

I was manager of the St. Louis Wine Co. in the 1990s when I was told this fascinating story about Jaeger and his being honored by the French. I love to ask my friends in Paris if they taste a little of my Missouri in their wine.

Larry McGinnity • Farmington