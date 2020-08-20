 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Franklin County air is clean due to Ameren's diligence
0 comments

Letter: Franklin County air is clean due to Ameren's diligence

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Ameren, Labadie coal fired power plant

Ameren Missouri's coal fired Labadie power plant located along the southern bank of the Missouri River in Franklin County as seen on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The 2,372 megawatt power plant first opened in 1970 and is by far the largest producer of electricity for Ameren. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

 

The air in Franklin County is clean, and it has been for many years. That’s great news. However, I was left scratching my head why that fact wasn’t in the headline or anywhere in the article “Watchdogs criticize EPA’s move to approve air quality around Ameren’s biggest coal plant” (Aug. 14).

As Franklin County presiding commissioner, I have the pleasure of serving all of our citizens. A vast majority of folks I talk to every day, albeit an informal sample, consider Ameren Missouri and the Labadie Energy Center a great steward of the environment, humanity and economic efficiencies. The men and women who work there are generous and give to the local United Way, and volunteer for many other charities and nonprofits. The people I've spoken to, and I, also appreciate all of the jobs created at Labadie, and especially the low-cost energy provided to Missouri.

I encourage readers to learn more about air quality by going to the Missouri Department of Natural Resource’s website to look at the data. Emissions levels are nowhere near the limits set up under the previous presidential administration. Ameren, the state and the Environmental Protection Agency are following the law.

Tim Brinker • Union

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports