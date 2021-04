Regarding "Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook’s mortgage" (April 14): A tip of the hat to the men at Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at Louisiana State University who gave back the love and honor bestowed to them by Jessie Hamilton, who cooked for them and helped them grow up with integrity. These fine men gathered close to $52,000 to pay off the home mortgage of the 74-year-old Hamilton. These men raised the bar for future young men.