Letter: Fraudulent election result must mean GOP leaders lost
Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Today's GOP 'leaders' are following their base right down the rabbit hole." (Dec. 20): Sen. Josh Hawley believes there was election fraud. Then perhaps Claire McCaskill really beat him in 2016. Perhaps Mike Parson isn’t governor.

People say we need paper ballots. What do they think were recounted in Georgia, multiple times? My Republican nephew won his state seat in West Virginia again. Maybe someone really did run against him, but the name was left off the ballot. Maybe pigs fly and the cow jumped over the moon.

What's really losing here is democracy, common sense, and the once-respected Republican Party of my Ohio grandparents. It's sad and more than a little scary.

Can we have McCaskill back?

Nancy Williams • St. Louis Hills 

