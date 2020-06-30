Letter: Fraudulent mail-in ballots would be from Trump voters

Regarding “2020 Watch: Trump’s new focus on baseless voter fraud claims” (June 29): Once again President Donald Trump has backed himself into a corner with his rants about millions of mail-in ballots being printed by foreign countries. Anyone paying attention knows that the Trump administration would do anything to suppress the right of citizens to vote. An example being Louisville, Kentucky, a city of 600,000 people, which had only one polling place for a recent election.
Whether there are 100 or 100 million fraudulent ballots discovered, do not be surprised if 90% of them were cast for Donald Trump and his associates.
David Lencioni • Bridgeton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.