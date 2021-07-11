 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Freakish arctic temperatures portend future perils
0 comments

Letter: Freakish arctic temperatures portend future perils

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arctic's 'Last Ice Area' shows earlier-than-expected melt

In this March 2016 photo provided by Kristin Laidre, a polar bear is perched on a thick chunk of sea ice north of Greenland. These thicker, older pieces of sea ice don't fully protect the larger region from losing its summer ice cover. (Kristin Laidre/University of Washington via AP)

 Kristin Laidre

Regarding “Arctic’s ‘Last Ice Area’ shows earlier-than-expected melt” (July 1): Oymyakon, Russia, 200 miles south of Arctic Circle, set a record temperature of 88.9 degrees Fahrenheit on June 29.

On June 29, 2,500 miles north of St. Louis at Canada’s Fort Smith, Northwest Territory, 450 miles south of the Arctic circle, recorded a temperature 104 degrees.

There are 8.8 million square miles of permafrost in the northern hemisphere, and when the permafrost thaws, it releases carbon. Studies indicate between 5%, and 15% more carbon may be released by the year 2100, not to mention the potential for massive releases of methane and nitrous oxide.

Erwin Curry • Missoula, Mont.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports