Letter: Freakish arctic temperatures portend future perils

Regarding “Arctic’s ‘Last Ice Area’ shows earlier-than-expected melt” (July 1): Oymyakon, Russia, 200 miles south of Arctic Circle, set a record temperature of 88.9 degrees Fahrenheit on June 29.
On June 29, 2,500 miles north of St. Louis at Canada’s Fort Smith, Northwest Territory, 450 miles south of the Arctic circle, recorded a temperature 104 degrees.
There are 8.8 million square miles of permafrost in the northern hemisphere, and when the permafrost thaws, it releases carbon. Studies indicate between 5%, and 15% more carbon may be released by the year 2100, not to mention the potential for massive releases of methane and nitrous oxide.
Erwin Curry • Missoula, Mont.