You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter:Fred Trump Sr. nurtured the behavior now endangering America
0 comments

Letter:Fred Trump Sr. nurtured the behavior now endangering America

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Framed photographs of U.S. President Donald Trump's parents, Fred and Mary Trump, sit on a table in the Oval Office while the president meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House August 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Framed photographs of U.S. President Donald Trump's parents, Fred and Mary Trump, sit on a table in the Oval Office while the president meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House August 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

 Chip Somodevilla

In the book “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece offers the view that the real villain is not Trump, but is his father, Fred Trump Sr. I mention this, not to excuse Trump’s behavior, but to suggest that there is a reason. The book offers insight as to what has created the behaviors that we are witnessing on a daily basis from him. Behaviors that cause the rest of the world to look at him with astonishment, and at our country itself, that has left him to run unchecked.

President Trump’s staff and others protect and support his actions and behavior. People who should have been looking out for the welfare of our country and not their own security. What is their excuse? What is their reason? Did they have a Fred in their life?

Leslie Robb • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports