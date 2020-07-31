Letter:Fred Trump Sr. nurtured the behavior now endangering America

In the book “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece offers the view that the real villain is not Trump, but is his father, Fred Trump Sr. I mention this, not to excuse Trump’s behavior, but to suggest that there is a reason. The book offers insight as to what has created the behaviors that we are witnessing on a daily basis from him. Behaviors that cause the rest of the world to look at him with astonishment, and at our country itself, that has left him to run unchecked.
President Trump’s staff and others protect and support his actions and behavior. People who should have been looking out for the welfare of our country and not their own security. What is their excuse? What is their reason? Did they have a Fred in their life?
Leslie Robb • Manchester
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.