Letter: Free markets are essential for medical innovation efforts

Medical innovation is something near and dear to my heart. It gave my father a second chance, an opportunity to spend more years with my mom, my siblings and his friends.

But many other patients are not so lucky. Nearly 100,000 Americans are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, and more are added every day.

Our country’s top priority should be to invest in new cures and treatments. It’s important not only for the millions of Missourians suffering from a disease but for all Americans. Look no further than this global pandemic for an example of biopharmaceutical science saving us all.

Championing medical advancement means allowing the pharmaceutical industry to innovate on its own, and this begins with government officials preserving our free markets. Lawmakers must recognize that independent research is what enabled our country to lead the way in the fight against the coronavirus.

For the sake of Missouri patients, and all Americans, I hope we can prevent the government from dictating innovation. It’s one of the best ways we can address disease and protect public health.

Karen Pujji • Creve Coeur