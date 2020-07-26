Letter: Freedom doesn't absolve us of personal responsibility
0 comments

Letter: Freedom doesn't absolve us of personal responsibility

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Jefferson County Health Department debates mandatory masks

About 45 people from Mask Free Missouri and We the People of Jefferson County gather outside the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro where the board is taking up the issue of a mandatory mask requirement in public places on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Has freedom of speech turned honesty in government into a fact-checking exercise? It seems that responsibility for truth has taken a back seat to the number of likes and followers a person can get. The Second Amendment has turned into a right for people to walk past a schoolyard of kids while having an AK-47 strapped to the person's back. Arguments and disagreements go from bloody noses to a bullet in the head. A dog owner's freedom ends when a 6-year-old boy must risk his life to save his baby sister from a dog attack, and is rewarded with 90 stitches.

Some Americans won't wear a mask to protect family, friends and neighbors because it's a discomfort. If people want to find where the responsibility for freedom begins and ends, look in the mirror.

Louis Lovera • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports