Letter: Freedom doesn't absolve us of personal responsibility

Has freedom of speech turned honesty in government into a fact-checking exercise? It seems that responsibility for truth has taken a back seat to the number of likes and followers a person can get. The Second Amendment has turned into a right for people to walk past a schoolyard of kids while having an AK-47 strapped to the person's back. Arguments and disagreements go from bloody noses to a bullet in the head. A dog owner's freedom ends when a 6-year-old boy must risk his life to save his baby sister from a dog attack, and is rewarded with 90 stitches.
Some Americans won't wear a mask to protect family, friends and neighbors because it's a discomfort. If people want to find where the responsibility for freedom begins and ends, look in the mirror.
Louis Lovera • St. Louis
