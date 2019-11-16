Regarding “Reed blocks move to force aldermanic vote on Krewson’s freeholders nominees” (Nov. 9): This article about Aldermanic President Louis Reed holding up Mayor Lyda Krewson’s picks for the Board of Freeholders should serve as a warning to promoters of this form of potential St. Louis city-county restructuring.
Mr. Reed’s concerns seem petty and more pre-election-year maneuvering to position him as Ms. Krewson’s mayoral opponent than an interest in the freeholder process.
There are 90 municipalities, numerous police and fire departments, schools, and taxing districts in this mix. Imagine the chaos a fire district official or a small village mayor could cause in the process to advance a personal agenda. It makes you wonder about squandering the resources for this process when we know the answer from such an inherently self-serving process will always be to maintain the status quo.
David Sager • Hazelwood