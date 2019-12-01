Regarding “No agreement yet on city freeholder picks; Board of Aldermen won’t meet again until Dec. 6” (Nov. 23): I have been saddened over the power struggle to select the city of St. Louis members for the Board of Freeholders. Difficulty in determining these members does not hold much promise for how the board as a whole will work with one another.
Perhaps the board would benefit from studying Jennifer Eberhardt’s book “Biased,” which examines how our prejudices “shape what we see, think, and do.” We each have our implicit biases. It takes work to reflect upon them and determine how they might be impacting our thinking. My hope is that each board member would use those lenses during discussions. I also hope that criteria for decisions are objective and transparent, and that there is no rush to judgment. My desire is also that members listen to each other’s life experiences and value what each brings to the table. Our desire should be that as a result of this work, we are all lifted up and our sense of community strengthened.
Nancy L. Williams • St. Louis