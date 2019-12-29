Letter: Freeholders must pursue regional Lambert ownership

Regarding “St. Louis airport privatization effort is dead, Krewson says” (Dec. 21): The just-revealed Airport Advisory Working Group meeting minutes hinted at many potential opportunities to improve St. Louis Lambert International Airport, none of which depend on privatization, which would have inserted a profit-focused intermediary to trade capital funding for lease costs.
Of course Lambert needs a lot of work; we’re no longer a hub and the main terminal is obsolete. Instead, consider a non-profit, regional quasi-governmental transit authority including at least St Louis city and county, with public bonding authority along the lines of Metropolitan Sewer District, which was “created” by an earlier Board of Freeholders.
Regional ownership would enable refinancing from a larger asset base and provide much-needed improvements, facility enhancements and return capital funds to St Louis city to finance desperately needed infrastructure improvements and pay down pension debt. This would be a worthy objective for the expertise of the newly established Board of Freeholders.
Richard Kutta • Creve Coeur