Letter: Freeing Bill Cosby unfair to victims, but legally justified

Regarding the editorial “Bill Cosby walks free as justice takes a holiday” (July 1): In my opinion, those who criticize the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversal in the Bill Cosby case misunderstand the facts of the case. While I agree that Cosby’s reversal resulted in a miscarriage of justice for his victims, it must be understood what happened.

In order to strengthen his liability in the civil suit, the prosecutor declared that the criminal case would be dropped. This deprived Cosby of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and required him to admit his criminal conduct or face contempt of court in the civil case. Then the prosecutor’s successor, realizing that this was a stupid trade-off, decided to use the testimony of Cosby in the civil suit, thus depriving him of his Fifth Amendment right in the criminal case.

Any way you look at it, Cosby was denied a fair trial. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court probably did go too far in denying the right to prosecute him in a retrial. The more reasonable course would have been to suppress Cosby’s self-incriminating statements, which were coerced in the civil case.

George Johnson • Ballwin