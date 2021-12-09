Letter: Freeing of missionary hostages deserves better coverage

Regarding “Hostages freed” (Dec. 7): Shame on the Post-Dispatch for allotting only a single column-inch on Page 11 in the Nation & World digest to the freeing of an additional two captive members of the Christian Aid Ministries group being held hostage by a Haitian gang.

There are still about a dozen Americans being held against their will, including some children. In my opinion, this story is deserving of prominent daily updates by the newspaper instead of being hidden away behind pages and pages of what I believe to be far less important coverage.