Letter: French fails to offer solutions beyond just blaming guns
Letter: French fails to offer solutions beyond just blaming guns

Dmyah Fleming

Dmyah Fleming, 7, was the victim of a double homicide in the Central West End on Sunday. She was the third child injured or killed by gunfire already in 2021.

 Family photo

 

Regarding Antonio French’s column “Enough thoughts and prayers already” (Jan. 28): If French is tired of “thoughts and prayers,” perhaps he should have actually listed some concrete objectives instead of just blaming the guns. Until people are held accountable for their actions, until people speak up, and until they address the culture in which it seems to be OK to settle differences with violence, nothing will change. In my opinion, perhaps French should have put more effort into that when he was a St. Louis alderman instead of currently pontificating from the pages of the Post-Dispatch.

Jacob Jones • Des Peres

