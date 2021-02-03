Letter: French fails to offer solutions beyond just blaming guns

Regarding Antonio French’s column “Enough thoughts and prayers already” (Jan. 28): If French is tired of “thoughts and prayers,” perhaps he should have actually listed some concrete objectives instead of just blaming the guns. Until people are held accountable for their actions, until people speak up, and until they address the culture in which it seems to be OK to settle differences with violence, nothing will change. In my opinion, perhaps French should have put more effort into that when he was a St. Louis alderman instead of currently pontificating from the pages of the Post-Dispatch.