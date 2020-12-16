Letter: Frivolous election lawsuits were waste of courts' time

I am surprised that no judges have issued sanctions against those filing frivolous lawsuits contesting the presidential election results. Perhaps if fines and attorney fees were assessed against those initiating these challenges to our electoral process, the lawsuits would stop.

The judges have the power to assess penalties, which are permitted in every state and federal court. When a lawyer signs and files papers in court, the lawyer is attesting a good-faith belief that what is filed has merit. Not one of these suits has merit.

While the Republicans have made it a priority to restrict citizens' access to the courts so they can seek fair and just compensation for wrongs, the party's leaders appear to be totally hypocritical in the garbage they presented in various lawsuits.

Some judge or judges need to put a foot down and say enough of this nonsense.

Alvin Wolff Jr. • Brentwood