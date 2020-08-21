Letter: From academy to seniority rules, police need reform

Regarding “Residency rule for St. Louis first responders on the chopping block again in Jefferson City” (Aug. 17): The city of St. Louis can’t be properly patrolled with 1,200 to 1,300 police officers. Needed are, at minimum, 400 additional officers. A bond issue, tax increase or some other method to finance an increase in officers has to be put in place.
Many murders are drug related. The police narcotics division needs more support. Domestic violence leads to many murders. Random killings are few. Most victims know their killers. The homicide division has to be well supported. About 25 to 50 officers need to be assigned to work on cold cases only.
Job assignment cannot be based on seniority. The assignment of officers and the duties they perform is the job of the police chief and the offer’s commanders. Not every officer can be technologically proficient, a good investigator or good with interrogation.
Discipline and accountability start in the police academy. It must be reinforced by the training officer, and practiced with every assignment that follows. Bad apples should be identified early and removed from the department.
Leroy Adkins • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.