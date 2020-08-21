 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: From academy to seniority rules, police need reform
0 comments

Letter: From academy to seniority rules, police need reform

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Baby girl shot in arm in Hamilton Heights

St. Louis police officers talk with an agent from Homeland Security at the scene of a shooting of an 8-month-old girl in the 1300 block of Temple Place in Hamilton Heights on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The girl was reported to be shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital by officers. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Residency rule for St. Louis first responders on the chopping block again in Jefferson City” (Aug. 17): The city of St. Louis can’t be properly patrolled with 1,200 to 1,300 police officers. Needed are, at minimum, 400 additional officers. A bond issue, tax increase or some other method to finance an increase in officers has to be put in place.

Many murders are drug related. The police narcotics division needs more support. Domestic violence leads to many murders. Random killings are few. Most victims know their killers. The homicide division has to be well supported. About 25 to 50 officers need to be assigned to work on cold cases only.

Job assignment cannot be based on seniority. The assignment of officers and the duties they perform is the job of the police chief and the offer’s commanders. Not every officer can be technologically proficient, a good investigator or good with interrogation.

Discipline and accountability start in the police academy. It must be reinforced by the training officer, and practiced with every assignment that follows. Bad apples should be identified early and removed from the department.

Leroy Adkins • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports