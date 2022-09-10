Letter: From the moment parents’ DNA combine, there is new life

The editorial “Women, beware. Some states say even medical emergencies don’t justify abortion” (Sept. 4) touches on a concept that the anti-abortion movement has been presenting for years: Life begins at conception. At conception a new person comes into being. The DNA from the father mixes with the DNA of the mother. The new human being is neither the father nor the mother. We were all once a two-cell zygote. We had all the DNA needed to grow, provided we were fed and cared for. That is how we all started from the moment of conception.