Letter: Full story must be told about the Holocaust and slavery

Regarding the editorial " Opposing views of the Holocaust? Texas law is due for a rework ." (Oct. 24): Thanks to the Post-Dispatch for this revealing editorial about a Texas law that puts restrictions on teaching the lasting consequences of evil historic events such as slavery and the Holocaust. The point of studying history is to avoid repeating past mistakes. Much as we might like to erase our past sins, we can't turn the page in history without taking the next pages into account, no matter how painful.

While institutional slavery ended in 1865, it was only the beginning of Black citizens' struggle to rise to full equality with white Americans, a struggle that persists to this day. Likewise, the Holocaust cannot be wished away, even as antisemitism continues to thrive. If Texas wants teachers to cover both sides of the issues, let them teach the full consequences of our tragic historic events as well as the ongoing efforts of the courts and civic organizations to counter the inequalities still present in our democracy.