Letter: Full vaccination would help fight new coronavirus wave

Regarding "Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over" (April 27): As of today, 66 % of Americans have been fully vaccinated. The remainder 34% of unvaccinated Americans are at risk because coronavirus cases are rising again globally. That is scary situation, even though virus-related hospitalizations and deaths have gone down globally. Ohio recently saw a surge in cases and that is likely going to spread out to other regions of the country.

Unlike many poor or third world countries, Americans belong to a very wealthy nation that has abundant resources. Despite this, many Americans chose not to get vaccinated and hence had to bear the consequences. Their decision was not because they felt that vaccination wouldn't help but rather because they didn't want to be told what to do — a threat to their freedom.

Those who are unwilling need to realize that by becoming vaccinated they are not only helping themselves but, more importantly, helping others around them. Unvaccinated Americans can still make a positive contribution to society after becoming vaccinated.

Mayank Shyam • St. Charles