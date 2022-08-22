 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fully funding schools is a higher priority than a tax cut

Election 2022 Missouri Senate

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson address the crowd during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Missouri government isn’t doing its job. A tax cut now will make it worse.” (Aug. 17): As expected, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has once again come up with a terrible idea in an attempt to sway voters. Giving citizens an unnecessary tax cut is not what is needed. What is needed is for Gov. Parson to fully fund schools.

Schools are struggling from years of incomplete funding, and they have severe issues that must be addressed, such as not enough teachers, low pay for teachers, not enough bus drivers and inadequate cafeteria staffing. Our kids deserve our public schools to be the best. So Parson and the Legislature need to fix that. Next, they should pay Missouri state employees enough to live on, and their salaries should be comparable to the private sector. I believe Missourians also want infrastructure like bridges and roads fixed, and for Parson to expand health care coverage.

A tax cut shouldn’t fool anyone. Parson should do his job.

J. Klaus • Maryland Heights

