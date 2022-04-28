Letter: Fund the IRS; government doesn't do things for free

Regarding the editorial "The IRS' inefficiency is by design. The GOP has been gutting it for years." (April 16): Why are people complaining about filing their taxes when they have already voted to have such restrictions and waiting issues in place? Defunding the Internal Revenue Service is exactly what people voted for and the result is exactly what happens when the government gets less funding. Things break, take time to fix (like getting your tax refund), and legislatures don't get paid enough to actually represent citizens. What exactly did those voters expect?
The U.S. government can't simply not collect taxes, because otherwise the country would default, which would mean the collapse of pretty much the entire world's economy. The first thing I learned about life is that things cost money, yet people seem to think that not paying taxes will make things better. I have news for those who think that: It does not. The government doesn't do things for free.
People are also reading…
Joshua Sulz • St. Louis