Letter: Fund the IRS; government doesn't do things for free

Regarding the editorial "The IRS' inefficiency is by design. The GOP has been gutting it for years." (April 16): Why are people complaining about filing their taxes when they have already voted to have such restrictions and waiting issues in place? Defunding the Internal Revenue Service is exactly what people voted for and the result is exactly what happens when the government gets less funding. Things break, take time to fix (like getting your tax refund), and legislatures don't get paid enough to actually represent citizens. What exactly did those voters expect?