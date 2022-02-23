Letter: Funding and housing key to providing quality education

Regarding “Minnie Liddell’s dream of education for Black children in St. Louis still elusive after 50 years” (Feb. 20): Reporters Blythe Bernhard and Janelle O’Dea researched and wrote a comprehensive article on St. Louis school desegregation efforts. Minnie Liddell’s dream of a quality education for Black children was audacious 50 years ago. The reality, busing children from the inner city to county schools sucked funds from the already-struggling city schools. And was it white hubris to think it was a good idea to put Black children on buses at 6 a.m.?

I believe there are only two ways for Black children to receive a quality education: 1) Change the way we fund our schools. The reliance on property taxes guarantees that more affluent areas will have better schools. 2) Provide affordable housing throughout the metro area. We know that ZIP code is destiny. If Black and white children could grow up together, educational equity might become a reality.

The current system doesn’t work, so let’s stop mucking around with it (buses, magnet schools, charter schools, etc.) and open our minds, our hearts, our wallets and our communities to Black children and their families.

Barbara L. Finch • Clayton