Letter: Funding crime prevention, not prosecution, more humane
0 comments

Letter: Funding crime prevention, not prosecution, more humane

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Up next for police defunding advocates: Win local elections

A person holds up a sign advocating for defunding the police as people gather to mark Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Louis. Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding “Up next for police defunding advocates: Win local elections” (July 13): The intention of “defunding” law enforcement is not the elimination of police departments.

The proposed plan is to redistribute existing funding, including money to punish and incarcerate individuals, in order to provide social services that will reduce an undue burden upon police officers. These services include: drug addiction mitigation, social worker interventions, affordable housing and mental health treatment. A more equitable society would reduce the need for such services.

Spending dollars on crime prevention rather than prosecution is more logical and more humane.

Donald Owen • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports