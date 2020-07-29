Letter: Funding crime prevention, not prosecution, more humane

Regarding “Up next for police defunding advocates: Win local elections” (July 13): The intention of “defunding” law enforcement is not the elimination of police departments.
The proposed plan is to redistribute existing funding, including money to punish and incarcerate individuals, in order to provide social services that will reduce an undue burden upon police officers. These services include: drug addiction mitigation, social worker interventions, affordable housing and mental health treatment. A more equitable society would reduce the need for such services.
Spending dollars on crime prevention rather than prosecution is more logical and more humane.
Donald Owen • Manchester
