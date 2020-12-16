Letter: Funding, not school closures, is a better solution for kids

In his Dec. 13 letter, "Close all city schools and bus kids to St. Louis County," Dave Behlke advocates closing all city schools and busing the children to better-funded county schools. How about changing funding for Missouri schools from property taxes to equal resources for all schools? Higher property values automatically provide more funds for schools in those areas while most schools in the city are old, unsafe, and have a hard time attracting teachers. When was the last time a new school was built in the city?